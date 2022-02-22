Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 8,555 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $191.95 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average of $205.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

