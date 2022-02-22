Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $252,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,207,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 505,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 390,202 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE:TEN opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $863.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

