Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Maximus stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. 11,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. Maximus has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Maximus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Maximus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.