McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

