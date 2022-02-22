Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.07. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

