Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

MEDP opened at $143.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.07. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $5,358,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.