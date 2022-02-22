MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

