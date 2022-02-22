MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 54,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 58,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

