Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $201.56

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $201.56 and last traded at $205.73, with a volume of 296716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

The firm has a market cap of $556.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

