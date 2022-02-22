MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and $440,864.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,269,178,079 coins and its circulating supply is 3,098,754,573 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

