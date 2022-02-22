Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
