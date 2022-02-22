Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.