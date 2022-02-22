Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Textron by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,696,000 after buying an additional 149,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Textron stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.
Textron Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
