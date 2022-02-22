Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

