Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -133.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

