Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,087 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.