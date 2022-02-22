Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,665,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.60% of Microchip Technology worth $508,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,800 shares of company stock worth $19,474,840. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

