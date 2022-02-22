Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $294.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

