Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $882,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

