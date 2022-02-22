Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 370 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

