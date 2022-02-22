Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after acquiring an additional 721,452 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

