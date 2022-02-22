Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 499 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

