Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 573 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.