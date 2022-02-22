Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,038 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Schneider National worth $23,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

