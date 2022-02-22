Millennium Management LLC Sells 7,534 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.51% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of ELF opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

