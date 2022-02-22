MML Investors Services LLC Buys 600 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.24. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

