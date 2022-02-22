MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

