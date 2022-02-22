MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

