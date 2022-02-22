MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 219,362 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 956.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,432 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter.

IHAK opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

