MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

