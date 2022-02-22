Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.12 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Model N by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

