Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.12 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $90,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Model N by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

