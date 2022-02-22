MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.21

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 3165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.
MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
