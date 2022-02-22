Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $60,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 54.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $976,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $457.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,698 shares of company stock worth $26,197,254. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.