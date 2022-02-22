Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

