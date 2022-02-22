Morgan Stanley Has $58.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $58,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

