Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FOX were worth $59,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Fox Co. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

