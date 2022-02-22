Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FOX were worth $59,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.