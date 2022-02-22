Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 965,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,274,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.58% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IMCB opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.