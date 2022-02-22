Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.00% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $63,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,532,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,217 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,020,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

