Morgan Stanley Sells 86,876 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Alliant Energy worth $61,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

