Morgan Stanley Trims KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Target Price to €83.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($98.86) to €83.00 ($94.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

