MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $527.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.