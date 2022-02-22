MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €208.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($236.36) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €189.00 ($214.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €215.27 ($244.62).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €203.00 ($230.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €187.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.93. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

