MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $41.92 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

