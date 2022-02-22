MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$62.00

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TSE:MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$47.52 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.