MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TSE:MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$47.52 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

