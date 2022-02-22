MYR Group (MYRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MYR Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

