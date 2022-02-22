N-able (NABL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NABL opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. N-able has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in N-able by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in N-able by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in N-able by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in N-able by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NABL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

