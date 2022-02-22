Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $126.28

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.28, but opened at $130.48. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $125.40, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

