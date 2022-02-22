Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NBRV stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.