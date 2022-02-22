Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
NBRV stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
