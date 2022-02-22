NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NC. FMR LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

