NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE NC opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.